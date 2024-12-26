Robinson warns community of frequent local scam

ROBINSON, Texas (KXXV) — “We do see an uptick during the holiday season of scams such as this one,” Assistant Chief of Robinson Police Larry Adams said.

Robinson Police said there's a scam happening in our community.

“We've received a handful of calls from residents indicating they have received packages that they did not order through e-commerce online,” Adams said.

It’s called a brushing scam.

Police are warning our community on social media to be on the lookout for this type of scam—especially during the holiday season.

“And what that is a scam where somebody is sending that package to leave positive reviews on the seller's feedback to boost their selling capability,” Adams said.

Police tell me these packages typically are smaller, cheaper items.

So far, two of our neighbors have reported this scam this past week.

Investigators say this can be dangerous for several reasons.

“It could be that the person receiving those items has compromised their identifying information,” Adams said. “It boosts these sellers feedback online, which could fraudulently scam others who are buying from that platform,”

If it happens to you, you're being asked to notify the police immediately.

“Another thing they may want to do is check their credit reports and their online accounts,” Adams said.

Police say you should use different passwords for each platform and change your passwords every 30 to 60 days.

Follow Kadence on social media!