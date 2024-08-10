Robinson Volunteer Fire Department shares tip for protecting homes against wildfires

McLennan County Commisioners issued a burn ban August 6

Robinson Volunteer Fire Department says wildfires are increasing

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"Wildfires can grow extremely, extremely fast, so evacuate early,” Robinson Volunteer Fire Department Chief Stephen Sullivan said. “There's nothing in your house that's more valuable than your own life,"

McLennan County Commissioners’ issued a burn ban on Tuesday.

It prohibits all outdoor burning for our neighbors in McLennan County.

Robinson Volunteer Fire Department tells me the dryer it gets increases the chances of more prominent wildfires.

"Wildfires are really wind driven, so, especially in the summer when we can have higher winds and dry fuels…those fires are going to spread very quickly," Sullivan said.

The Robinson Volunteer Fire Department encourages the community to create a large defensible space around their houses to prevent houses from catching fire.

"A minimum of 35 ft. around your structure, you should have your yard well mowed, well-watered, make sure your roofs are clear of any dry leaves or any other kind of debris that could ignite," Sullivan said.

Chief Sullivan tells me wind fuels fires with oxygen—causing the fire to spread quickly—it could also spread embers to your property.

"If those land on your roof and there's debris, dead leaves, and things like that, it can catch your house on fire very quickly," Sullivan said.

Chief Sullivan tells me the number of wildfires is increasing.

"I think the most common fires we're seeing right now are along I-35 and the major roadways, due to improperly discarded cigarettes, trailer chains, glass litter that ignites fires, as well," Sullivan said.

Robinson VFD often works with other agencies in the area to make sure there are plenty of resources to protect our community. If you notice a fire in the area, call 911.

