Robinson Police open applications for Citizen Police Academy

"It's great networking, building relations in the community," Lt. Tracy O’Connor of the Robinson Police Department said.

The Robinson Police Department is taking applications for its free annual Citizen Police Academy. Attendees can expect to learn about traffic stops, criminal investigations, animal control and more.

"What that does is allow them an opportunity to see day to day what our officers do and we teach them on various topics," O’Connor said.

Our neighbors meet once a week to learn from officers. This year they will meet from 6-8 p.m. on Thursdays. They currently have about 10 people enrolled, but they are taking more.

