Robinson police notice rise in home burglaries

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Local police are noticing a rise in home burglaries in our neighborhoods.

"They're more like a crime of opportunity, someone just going down the road, they see an item, a piece of machinery or something that generates their interest," Lt. Tracy O’Connor of the Robinson Police Department said.

O’Connor said there were two back-to-back incidents involving the same individual.

"It's an opportunistic moment for them just to take what does not belong to them," O’Connor said.

Police have a vehicle, physical description and video of the suspect. They are asking the community to help identify them. In the meantime, police are advising neighbors to be extra cautious of their surroundings.

"Ensuring that their property and their belongings are secured at their home," O’Connor said.

He said there are steps you can take to protect your home.

"To mark them with their driver's license, or some type of other form of identification, place those items out of view from the street, be sure their garage doors are closed," O’Connor said.

O’Connor encourages the community report any suspicious behavior directly to the police department.

