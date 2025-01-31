Robinson Police Lt. announces retirement after 35 years of service

ROBINSON, Texas (KXXV) — “Why are we here today,” 25 News’ Kadence MaKenna asked.

“Well, I have announced my intent to retire on April 11, 2025. It will be my last day as a Robinson police officer,” Robinson Police Department’s Tracy O’Connor said.

Robinson Police Lt. Tracy O’Connor studied law enforcement at Tarleton Police Academy in Stephenville—he joined the department in 1990.

“The growth developed within our department is tremendous,” O’Connor said. “And the advancements in just the tools that are available,”

He’s seen the department add more personnel, incorporate technology advancements—like drones and body cameras—and increase resources between local agencies.

“I have taken great pride, and I’ve been so fortunate with the opportunities that were given me,” O’Connor said.

He’s also attended the FBI National Academy and instructed at the McLennan County Community College Police Academy since 2006.

But all that work requires sacrifice.

“You know, I missed ball games, I missed school events, I missed those important dates with my wife,” O’Connor said. “It was important to me to do the things that were necessary to provide for my family,”

“You told me you have never taken a sick day while on the job. Why is that important to you,” MaKenna asked.

“My parents divorced when I was young, and we were fortunate enough that my grandfather, I referred to him as papaw. He was a dry dirt farmer in west Texas,” O’Connor said. “His work ethic and religious background just instilled a strong work ethic in me.”

In his retirement, he told 25 News he will continue officiating sports and working on his vegetable garden. He plans to hike every national park in Texas with his wife—Diana.

“We got a true, true, great bunch of folks working,” O’Connor said. “And I'm just lucky to have been a part of it. You know, sometimes you don't choose it, it chooses you,”

“Are you excited,” MaKenna asked.

“Yeah, I’m looking forward to it,” O’Connor said.

