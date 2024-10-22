Robinson mayor candidates explain campaign signage rules

ROBINSON, Texas (KXXV) — There is more to election signs than many think, including where they are placed and the laws you must follow when placing or using them.

"It is illegal to put any sign on state right of way," TxDOT Waco district public information officer Jake Smith said.

Bert Echterling and Greg May, candidates for the mayor of Robinson position, both admit they experienced learning curves.

"You learn real quick what's wrong with your signs because I got tagged for not having the word 'for' on my sign," Mayor of Robinson Bert Echterling said.

"I got tagged for not having, you know, signs placed in the proper area."

With campaign signs at a polling place, you must maintain a certain distance of 100 feet.

"The biggest thing that everybody misses and forgets, that we had also to go back and do ourselves, is the ordinance that you have to place on there that says that you cannot put the sign in a right of way," candidate Greg May said.

No matter where they appear, the question persists: Do these signs truly influence the outcome of the election?

As candidates saturate communities with their messages, these visual cues' real impact remains debatable.

"I'm not in for the sign war. I'm not trying to win the sign war. You're going to go to the poll and vote," May said.

"That's what's most important."

Follow Kadence on social media!