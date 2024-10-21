Robinson High School graduate makes global science competition finals

ROBINSON, Texas (KXXV) — Mathew Ruggieri is a recent Robinson High School graduate who is in the final round of a global science competition.

In the Breakthrough Junior Challenge, students explain a scientific topic in a two-minute educational video. The winner gets a $250,000 scholarship, and the student nominates one of their teachers to receive $50,000.

“It could potentially inspire more people to pursue STEM at the school, which is really exciting to think about,” Ruggieri said.

“The even cooler thing is that it would give a $100,000 science lab to Robinson High School, which would impact the education there in the STEM department for generations to come,” Ruggieri said.

Ruggieri is one of 16 finalists worldwide.

Ruggieri said that if he wins, he will use the money to study radio and television film at the University of Texas.

