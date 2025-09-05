ROBINSON, Texas (KXXV) — A portion of Greig Drive closed Friday as construction began on a $2.7 million bridge replacement project that marks the first of many major street improvements planned throughout the city.

Watch the full story here:

Robinson begins $2.7 million Greig Drive bridge replacement project

The section of Greig Drive between Hoffmeyer Road and John Bowden Parkway is shut down for construction on the Greig Drive bridge. The city says the bridge is being replaced to help it withstand heavy rains, safely carry all traffic and reduce flooding impacts in the area.

"It's in bad need of repair," said Robinson Mayor Greg May.

Robinson resident Jerry Hacker, who lives near the bridge, said he's hopeful the project will reduce truck traffic through his neighborhood.

"Hoping that we have fewer trucks," Hacker said. "There will be less traffic and supposedly, the city's plan with the new bridge that's down there will be the main route out to the interstate. Most of the truck traffic will come from pilot up that way and then out the other way. They should not be coming up through here."

Hacker said even without the bridge construction, he's already seeing more traffic down Greig Drive because of Waco's I-35 construction.

May said the bridge replacement is just the beginning of extensive road improvements planned for the city.

"Greig Drive will kind of kick it off but in the meantime, we're already going down the road of having core samples taken of major thoroughfares like Newland, Old Road, Tate, Hoffmeyer, East Moonlight, all of these will be in the beginning as well," May said.

The mayor also said the city has money set aside for fixing the rest of Greig Drive after the bridge project is complete.

Detour routes during construction

Drivers traveling on Greig toward North Old Road should detour to Hoffmeyer, then Tate and back to North Old Robinson.

Those traveling on Greig toward I-35 can detour onto John Bowden Parkway or avoid Greig completely by taking Tate to Hoffmeyer.

The city expects the bridge construction to be finished in less than seven months. After completion, work will begin on repairing the rest of Greig Drive.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow Bella on social media!