Robinson baseball advances to the State Championship

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXXV) — Robinson Rocket baseball is launching to the State Championship.

The Rockets beat Wimberley in game one on Thursday and it let to a decision on Friday.

Wimberley came out swinging in game two in a dominant 13-0 victory.

The semi-finals would be decided with a game three. The Rockets would get off to a much better start by scoring a run in the first inning.

That score is all it would take as the Rockets would seal the 1-0 victory.

Robinson will face the winner of Brock and Frisco Panther on Friday.

The last time the Rockets went to the state title game was in 2017.

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