Robinson baseball advances to the State Championship

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXXV) — Robinson Rocket baseball is launching to the State Championship.
The Rockets beat Wimberley in game one on Thursday and it let to a decision on Friday.
Wimberley came out swinging in game two in a dominant 13-0 victory.
The semi-finals would be decided with a game three. The Rockets would get off to a much better start by scoring a run in the first inning.
That score is all it would take as the Rockets would seal the 1-0 victory.
Robinson will face the winner of Brock and Frisco Panther on Friday.
The last time the Rockets went to the state title game was in 2017.