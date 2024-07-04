Watch Now
Robinson app helps neighbors report issues in our community

'See Click Fix' is an app that helps community members report non-emergency issues to the city.
Posted at 8:34 AM, Jul 04, 2024

ROBINSON, Texas (KXXV) — Neighbors in Robinson can now take a hands-on approach to reporting issues around the city. The See Click Fixapp helps neighbors report non-emergency issues and keep up with it being fixed.

"This definitely gives us a very open form of communication with the public,” City of Robinson’s Mindy Moore said. “It makes it to where we're more transparent with them and we can show them where we are in our progress."

Community members can upload photos, descriptions, and exact locations to their reports. Then it will be transferred to the city department responsibly for fixing the issue.

