'I was shocked': Hearne resident reacts to severe weather damage near her home

HEARNE, Texas (KRHD) — Lotoya Strange got home on Thursday night and noticed the tree and telephone pole in front of her house was split in half due to the severe weather earlier that day.



Strange believes the tree in front of her home was possibly hit by lightning.

This is part of what people in Hearne experienced as the storms rolled through Thursday evening.

Neighbors driving towards the downtown area on Thursday experienced flooded roads, hail storms, strong winds, and a lot of rain.

City crews and contractors came out to clean up the damage to Strange's home.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"All we know is my mom said she got a call, and my aunt was saying that the neighbor said that lightning had struck the tree in our yard," Hearne resident Latoya Strange said.

Latoya Strange came home to a surprise Thursday night.

Ezekiel Ramirez A close up view of the damage to the tree and the telephone pole.

"I was shocked this morning when we came out last night, it was still dark, so I was thinking it was just some of the branches."

The tree in front of her home was possibly hit by lightning.

Ezekiel Ramirez A close up of the telephone phone split in half due to the severe weather.

15 ABC asked Strange how she feels to know something like this happened so close to her home.

Ezekiel Ramirez Latoya Strange shares her thoughts about the severe weather damage with 15ABC.

"I mean, we're used to if it's going to storm in Hearne, it's going to storm in Hearne. Just, I guess I didn't think it would ever affect us right here in our front yard."

"It literally broke the tree, like took the top of the tree off because that was a pretty big tree," she said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Flooding from Thursday in Hearne.

15 ABC was in town to see it myself, and spoke with some neighbors who shared their thoughts.

Ezekiel Ramirez Flooding in Hearne from Thursday evening.

"Man, it came, I mean, out of nowhere, the rain came so heavy, you can hardly see, people were just getting under the autumn because it was hailing so bad here," Hearne resident Donna Contreras said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Donna Contreras shares her thoughts about the severe weather.

"It's just strange. It's just, we ain't never had nothing like this here happen for years," Hearne resident Lou Burleson said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Lou Burleson shares his thoughts about the severe weather.

But Strange tells 15 ABC she's thankful nobody got hurt.

Ezekiel Ramirez City crews and contractors cleaning up the damage in front of Strange's home.

"If you think, if it fell the other way, as big as that tree is, it could have caught the house, so I said it's a blessing. It went that way and a double blessing that it didn't affect the power."