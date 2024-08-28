Road to Red Zone: West looks to be their best this season

WEST, Texas (KXXV) — The West Trojans are in game week mode as they get ready to take on Robinson. With these final practices before week one, it's important to remain in game mode.

"The kids found a sense of urgency and know what we've got to do to, you know, prepare to play a big game. They're excited, we're excited and it's good to be able to get in that game routine as we get moving forward," head coach David Woodard said.

"It's just super crucial that we come out here with like a good attitude and attack every practice because like, sometimes it sucks out here, but it sucks for everyone else. So we just got to tough through it and be ready to play week one last year," senior Coy Klish said.

West will run into changes this season as the UIL's realignment changed some teams in their district. It's that local competition that they will welcome.

"I mean, we played four Dallas teams and it's like, it weakens us because we're not prepared to go out there against good competition. And I think this year it's tough week to week and we'll be ready for the playoffs," Klish said.

"It's good that we're local. To be able to play guys that are close to us. And, you know, it's really good competition. There's good football teams, good football coaches," Woodard said.

The Trojans are coming off a 7-4 season and lost some senior players, but they also retained a lot of key spots and they feel it will put them on top.

"We've got a lot of guys coming back off last year's team, and you know, what we need to do to get better and build off of our 7-4 season last year," Woodard said.

"We had some star players, and they graduated. But, I think we had guys returning crucial positions where we can work more as a team this year and just, we'll be stronger at each position this year. So, more experience," Klish said.

The Trojans are on the road to start the season on Friday against Robinson.

