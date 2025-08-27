Road to Red Zone 2025: La Vega Pirates

BELLMEAD, Texas (KXXV) — Our next stop on the road to Red Zone is the La Vega Pirates.

The Pirates are coming off quite a memorable season. La Vega made it to the state championship game, but just came up short.

The Pirates are looking to focus on this season but they are motivated.

"Does the sour taste in your mouth and what happened last year still still there? Absolutely," La Vega football head coach Don Hyde said.

"You play to win the last game of the season, and so that's never gonna disappear. We've been lucky enough here to play it five times I believe and won it twice and people always ask us about that and I say, you know — I mean the ones we won, I don't remember but I remember those three we lost," he said.

La Vega opens their season on the road Friday against Kennedale.

