Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your Neighborhood

Actions

Road to Red Zone 2025: La Vega Pirates

La Vega football
KXXV 25 Sports
La Vega football
Posted
and last updated

BELLMEAD, Texas (KXXV) — Our next stop on the road to Red Zone is the La Vega Pirates.

Watch the full story here:

Road to Red Zone 2025 - La Vega Pirates

The Pirates are coming off quite a memorable season. La Vega made it to the state championship game, but just came up short.

The Pirates are looking to focus on this season but they are motivated.

"Does the sour taste in your mouth and what happened last year still still there? Absolutely," La Vega football head coach Don Hyde said.

"You play to win the last game of the season, and so that's never gonna disappear. We've been lucky enough here to play it five times I believe and won it twice and people always ask us about that and I say, you know — I mean the ones we won, I don't remember but I remember those three we lost," he said.

La Vega opens their season on the road Friday against Kennedale.

Follow Shahji on social media!

Facebook

Instagram

X

More stories from Shahji Adam
Next Page

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood