WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Connally Cadets are back for the 2025 season.

Watch the full story here:

Road to Red Zone 2025: Connally Cadets

Looking at last season, the Cadets finished 5-6 and fourth in district. Despite a slow season, Connally did make the playoffs and this current senior class is more motivated than ever to improve in district and go deeper in the postseason.

"We thought we should have finished higher in district and we should have drew a different opponent, but we also, that's a learning lesson. You gotta go out there and take care of your business and take care of the game," Connally Cadets football head coach Terri Gerik said.

"We had our chance against Gatesville last year and we kind of messed that up in the fourth quarter, and they know we can't do that again. Every Friday night matters that district game, those district games every Friday night matters in our district" he said.

Connally opens the season on the road against Academy on Friday, Aug. 29.

