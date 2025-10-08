WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Baylor Bears escaped with a last second home win against Kansas State after blocking the Wildcats' field goal attempt.

"I'd rather have an ugly win compared to a pretty loss," wide receiver Josh Cameron said.

Watch the full story here:

Baylor's football season so far as they enter the bye week

"I've talked before about just how when our backs are against the wall, I feel like that's when we're our best," linebacker Keaton Thomas said.

The Bears enter the bye week 4-2. Leading the way for the Bears — quarterback Sawyer Robertson, who is playing at a Heisman level. Currently, Robertson leads the nation in passing touchdowns, passing yards and passing yards per game.

In terms of the season, Sawyer says he likes where the Bears sit currently.

"Going into the bye week 4-2, I mean shoot, even compared to last year, like going into a 2-4, you know like just the difference that that makes," Robertson said.

"Then we're pretty beat up and I think it's a part of it is because of the schedule we've played the first six games, you know we've played some really good teams. Super blessed, super thankful, and we're going to keep fighting, keep attacking every day, trying to get better. It's a process," he said.

Players are stepping up as the team goes through a rash of injuries. During the bye, head coach Dave Aranda wants to take this time to help out the younger talent.

"We have a bunch of young guys that were playing and some messy stuff to kind of decipher through and we kind of worked to clean that up and be able to get them some more exposure and experience," Aranda said.

"You'd like to go into the first game after the buy of having a really strong core of whether it's linebackers or it's receivers or it's old linemen or what have you," he said.

After the bye week, the Bears head to TCU for another chapter in the Bluebonnet battle.

