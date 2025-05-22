RIESEL, Texas (KXXV) — Riesel softball is currently in the State semifinals.

The Indians defeated the Broncos in game one and are now getting ready for game two. That chance to make the finals is sinking in.

Watch the full story here:

Riesel softball preps for State Semifinals

"It's an electric feeling, you know, these girls, they get out here, they get energy going, they get the fans going, and I just explain it as it's electric, you know, you can feel the energy in your veins," Riesel softball assistant coach Savanah Martinez said.

This has been a tough year for Riesel as head coach Don Johnson sustained a brain injury. Johnson has since returned and cheers on the team on the sidelines as they look to honor him.

"It's been kind of hard without Coach Johnson here. He always says be flexible and adaptable, so we've definitely had to take that. He's our motivation through this. He's back now and he's been in the dugout with us, so it's been great, but Coach Sav has also done a great job of stepping up as the head coach," senior Landri Pick said.

"I've tried to just remain calm and try to push through. I think that it's been a very emotional season and they've used their emotions toward the game," Martinez said.

The Indians are one game away from punching their ticket to the State Championship for the first time in program history. The seniors have been working on this goal.

"Just kind of told them yesterday, you know, like a lion is the king of the jungle. It's not because he's the fastest or the biggest, it's because he knows how to hunt," Martinez said.

"It's been something that we've all been working for all season. Last year we were saying that we're gonna go to state and we fell just short to Crawford, so this year being this close, it's really everything," Pick said.

Riesel vs Clarendon is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

