Retired Hill County sheriff passes away; colleagues remember his longtime leadership

HILLSBORO, Texas — Retired Hill County Sheriff V. Brent Button passed away at the age of 82. He retired as the most tenured active sheriff in the state of Texas.



“The number one rule was strike while the iron is hot," said Coy West, chief investigator for the Hill County District Attorney's Office.

West worked under retired Sheriff V. Brent Button, who served as sheriff for seven terms.

"When you heard that he passed away most recently, what went through your head?" asked our 25 News reporter Chantale Belefanti.

"Just some of the old times," said West.

Sheriff Button started as a deputy in 1980 and became sheriff on Jan. 1 1981.

When speaking to The Reporter Newspaper in Hillsboro, Sheriff Button said this about transitioning into his new position:

“This move gives me the opportunity to begin to plan and build some groundwork for when I take office in January," said Sheriff Button.

West said that foundation grew into something great.

“His management, his effectiveness, an administrator at the same time as a law enforcement…keeping that balance in the jail with the citizens of Hill County’s kids in it. He was always about getting the cats out of the trees and lost kids, and it wasn’t all about law with him; it was about community," said West.

In one of his last re-election campaigns in 2004, Sheriff Button promised to lead with integrity, ethical principles, and honesty.

And West saw those traits West while serving alongside him.

“For people to get past your mentality…the way you carry yourself because your results are so strong, that was the thing that was so strong for him," said West.

Sheriff Button retired as the most tenured active sheriff in Texas.

Current Hill County Sheriff Hunter Barnes made the announcement of the of retired Sheriff Button, who passed away on Sept. 20 at a Hillsboro hospital.

