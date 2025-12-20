Local McLennan County family receives a Christmas surprise

The Patterson Family lost their home earlier this year, and one nonprofit stepped in to bring some holiday cheer to their lives.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“Kinda describes the way I’ve been feeling this year…I’ve been blessed through all the hardships I’ve been dealing with this year," said Kim Patterson, a mother who lost her home due to a fire.

Christmas came early for the Patterson family.

The Pattersons — a family of eight — lost their home earlier this year in a fire. But today things turned out merry and bright for the family who has been trying to get back on their feet. They received a surprise donation through a non-profit called Best Christmas Ever.

They didn't know it — but a close family member enrolled them in the program.

Kim Patterson said the gift of being able to pay for things is a burden she carries.

“When I say weighed down, physically felt like everything was buried down on me, and I can breathe, and I can sleep tonight," said Patterson.

Kim and her family have one less thing to worry about...Christmas. Her daughter said that, because of the donations, she received her Christmas wish.

“My favorite thing I received was the Kindle because I was going to ask my mom if I was going to get a Kindle because there’s a series of books I wanted was on the Kindle," said Arianna Patterson, daughter of Kim Patterson.

The organization focuses on easing the burden of families, whether it’s a Kindle or helping to make life a bit more comfortable.

“Just really hoping they can build the home that they need. That’s really the biggest thing, and that’s why we try to limit money on the gifts we want them to however is going to be best for them," said Hayley Swain, captain of Best Christmas Ever.

For Kim, this day will stick with her for years to come.

“Eternally grateful. I have no way to say how grateful I am," said Kim.

If you would like to donate to the Patterson family through the Christmas Miracle Makers, click here.

