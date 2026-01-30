Marlin water restored after days of little to no water

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — Water in Marlin has been scarce this week. Residents went days without water, and one resident missed out on pay.



Residents have little to no water.

Three sites are causing the city's water issues.

Main breaks are repaired, but the storage tanks are low.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“There’s just no water, no…I’m not able to do anything," said Marlin resident Roy Mitchell.

That's been the situation for Roy Mitchell and everyone living in Marlin since Tuesday.

For Roy, no water means no pay. Roy helps his family run DQ BBQ, a food truck that relies on water to serve food and generate income.

“I wasn’t able to work all week, take care of my ends, my bills. As far as doing my normal at home…no bathroom usage, taking a bath," said Roy.

Early Thursday morning, the City of Marlin took to social media to let residents know they could experience low water pressure.

So, 25 News' Chantale Belefanti went to city hall to get some answers — but got more than that.

City Manager Jason Creacy, offered a a tour of the work being done.

“We got a leak on Grensham Street, and the 6-inch main that we have is ruptured because we’re restoring pressure to the town right now," said Jason Creacy, city manager for the City of Marlin.

Creacy said restoration could take a while, so it’s hard to say when residents will have normal flowing water again.

“It's easy to be frustrated. I want everybody to know that we’re working to mitigate the problem. That’s all we can do, we’re not going to stop working until the problem is resolved," said Creacy.

He said three sites are causing the city's water issues. Meanwhile, Roy said that until things are fully resolved, he’s stuck with little to no water.

“The pressure was super, extremely slow. But I had a little bit of water today," said Roy.

Follow Chantale on social media!