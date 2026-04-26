Residents take advantage of the Texas Emergency Preparedness Holiday

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Texas Emergency Preparedness Supplies Sales Tax Holiday allows shoppers to purchase essential items tax-free.



The holiday ends on Monday.

Texas Emergency Preparedness tax-free weekend can help local residents prepare for bad weather.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“And I was like, wow, okay, let’s check it out, so here we are," said local shopper William Adair.

William Adair said he heard about the Texas Emergency Preparedness Holiday, where there are no taxes on certain essential items. He said he planned this shopping trip, and he’s prepared.

“I’m having a fishing trip Memorial Day weekend in a couple of weeks, a few weeks and I decided that I needed a gas can," said Adair.

The Texas Emergency Preparedness Supplies Holiday began in the 1950s. It’s a way for Texans to prep for bad weather seasons or pop-ups. Essential items such as batteries, flashlights, and phone chargers aren’t taxed at the register.

One manager at Academy Sports + Outdoors said the tax-free weekend on certain items can keep local residents safe.

“You have everything you need to put out a fire. Everything you need to communicate with loved ones. In case of an emergency, and everything to keep you safe in your home….loved ones, animals, everything," said Jeffery Barak, store manager at Academy Sports + Outdoors.

While the gas can will keep Adair safe on his upcoming trip, he knows it's not a one-time buy.

“This is definitely not a one-time use thing. Whether it be hot or cold… extreme temperatures can be one thing, and it could be cold…We live in Texas, so it’s up and down." said Adair.

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