Residents in Valley Mills have their water turned back on but it's not a permanent fix

VALLEY MILLS, Texas (KXXV) — "Is your water fixed permanently?" said 25News reporter.

"No, it is not," said SRC customer Jennifer Williams.

While the water in Valley Mills is running now, the issue isn't fixed for good.

"We have a band-aid, and as far as I understand, SRC still owns it," said Williams.

Jennifer Williams, an SRC customer, and Valley Mills resident, said although Top Hand Cowboy Church paid $15,000 to get their water back on, that's still not enough to make sure the water continues to flow from the tap.

"And now we're paying the bill in the future for the repairs that need to be done. So, the bill is anywhere around $20,000. It came down to $327 per member," said Williams.

Williams said of that $20,000, the community paid $13,000, leaving a $7,000 balance.

I reached out to Top Hand Cowboy Church, who helped raise most of the money to pay the outstanding debt. Moving forward, the church said it will now wait and see how things progress before possibly donating more money.

For now, the boil water notice in this area is no more. Williams said there are still issues with the well.

"From what I understand, they want to do a scope, and they want to see what repairs need to be done so we can fix it and have it fixed," said Williams.

But for all the work Williams is doing to help others pay their outstanding bills, she still lives in fear of having her water cut off because she paid her neighbor's past due balances before paying her own.

"I recently received a call from SRC water saying that I have a Past Due balance of $430 and wanting to know how I was going to take care of that, that they've hired a new well operator, and they're gonna start doing shut-offs around here and going and shutting off Water if people haven't paid their bill," said Williams.

