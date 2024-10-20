Residents in Valley Mills go almost a week without running water

Valley Mills residents have gone nearly a week without water, and SRC Water Supply said there is no set date on when water will be running again

TCEQ said SRC reported an electrical failure that requires repairs in its only well where groundwater is supplied from

The City of Valley Mills is offering water on Monday, Oct. 21 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at city hall. You will need to bring an SRC water bill, a container, and your driver's license to get the water

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“It’s been rough not being able to shower in our house and wash dishes," said SRC customer and Valley Mills resident, Cody Goodmanson.

The last time Cody and Haven Goodmanson had running water was about a week ago. Washing clothes, washing their hands, or taking a shower has become a challenge for them.

But they’re not alone - almost all of the rural parts of Valley Mills are without water, the Goodmanson said.

SRC Water Supply, which services a great deal of our neighbors in the area, isn't giving them many answers.

“As of this point when I spoke to TCEQ there is no plan. It’s hard to get a hold of people. I have not spoken with SRC since Wednesday," said Cody.

It took 48 hours for 25 News to get a response from the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality (TCEQ) but this is what they said happened:

On October 15th, Rolling Hills Water Supply, in affiliation with SRC, reported an electrical failure in their only well. Groundwater is reportedly supplied from this single well. The company said it is aware that a "well-service" company is needed to make necessary repairs.

On October 16th, TCEQ reportedly delivered six pallets of bottled water to the Valley Mills community.

TCEQ said it is working with other agencies to restore the water supply to Rolling Hills.

“It feels like we’ve been neglected. This feels like just some oversight," said Cody.

The Goodmanson and the rest of their neighbors impacted by this said for now they're making ends meet until the water is turned back on.

“The community has come together just something to be proud of. You know our daycare bathes our kids for us today, that’s been great," said Haven.

