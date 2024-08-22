Residents in Hillsboro complain about water issues

HILLSBORO, Texas (KXXV) — Clean, clear water is what Southside residents in Hillsboro want. And they talked to 25 News about their issues.



"It tastes like a rust taste or oil taste. I don't drink the water," said long-time resident Michael Harden.

"You've got to brush your teeth in this water, you got to bathe in it, you're drinking it," said long-time resident Darryl Norvell.

"And I know good and well with all this stuff in here, it's going to cause sickness somewhere. It's probably been causing it," said Harden.

Michael Harden and Darryl Norvell live on the south side of Hillsboro and for years they say the city water they use daily has brown, black, and white particles in it.

Harden lives around the corner from Norvell and tells me more people have water issues - but the issue only goes so far.

"Everybody across the highway over here on this North side they don't have that problem, that issue with their water, and their water bill ain't that high as it is over here," said Norvell.

"It's a concern for all the kids around it. Concern for all the older people and the people, especially for the children."

Reporter: Can everybody around here afford to buy bottled water?

"No, nope I have to buy it every day," said Harden.

I reached out to the city manager of Hillsboro Megan Henderson and she provided me with this comment:

"The City of Hillsboro wants to make sure our water is not only safe but pleasant. Regular testing verifies that the water is safe, but there are places in our system that can have non-toxic iron deposits under certain conditions. "

Henderson goes on and said while this is an inconvenience to residents they've applied for funding from the Texas Water Development Board to replace the water lines. They'll hear back in the next three to six months if they receive funding.

"When we have busted water lines over here and stuff, we don't get a call or nothing saying, purify your water, boil your water or nothing," said Harden.

