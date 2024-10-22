Residents in Hill County hit the polls for early voting

HILLSBORO, Texas (KXXV) — It's two weeks until Election Day, and millions of Americans will vote every day, either early, in person, or by returning mail-in ballots.

"It's my patriotic duty and my right as an American citizen to vote in this independent country," said Hill County voter Vicki Barnes.

Voters hit Hill County polls hard on Monday, as hundreds came out to start early voting.

"I wanted to make sure my vote got in," said Hill County voter Kerrick Newton. "I think it's important to vote, and early voting seems to be a good way to do that."

But it was a different story in Hill County twenty-four hours after early voting started.

Although Tuesday's turnout was slower, locals are confident that voting will pick up because of the importance of the election.

"It's a crucial election," said Newton. "A lot of topics and essential things that we need to get in here and vote for."

Immigration is emerging as a critical issue in the upcoming November election, with many voters expressing concerns about the number of migrants entering the U.S. during the Biden administration. Locals have highlighted the importance of border protection, viewing it as a significant matter both at home and in the context of international issues,

"Border protection, supporting Israel, the economy that's a big one our economy is horrible," said Barnes.

