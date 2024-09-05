Residents express concern over recent dog attacks in Caldwell neighborhood

CALDWELL, Texas (KRHD) — Residents in the Copperas Hollow neighborhood in Caldwell are reporting the presence of aggressive dogs. Now, one person who was attacked by the animals is sounding the warning for the community.



Resident Aletza Torres says her dog was attacked and her sister's dog was killed by two dogs, a German Shepard and an unknown breed.

Torres say other residents report similar experiences, and she hopes action is taken.

The City of Caldwell has ordinances that prohibit dogs roaming at large and attacking people.

A court hearing regarding the dangerous dogs is scheduled for Thursday at 2 p.m. at the Civic Center in Caldwell.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

To neighbors like Aletza Torres, the Copperas Hollow community is pretty quiet.

"I would say this is a pretty safe community," she said.

Until she let her dog out April 26.

"We hear like screaming and howling...and we see those two dogs kind of hovering over her," Torres said.

Two dogs — a German Shepard and an unknown breed — in the neighborhood attacked.

"We see her limping — her two back legs with puncture wounds in them — and she was just bleeding," she said. "It was very scary and traumatizing."

But it wouldn't be the last time.

They attacked again in August, killing her sister's dog.

"Once you kind of grow up with a childhood pet, it's sad to see them go for sure, no matter what happens. But especially from an attack or being killed by another dog, it's worse," Torres said.

Now, she's warning the community about the dangers of the animals on social media.

"We do have a bunch of children or even parents, people just walking around here in the mornings or at night on their runs," she said.

I reached out to the city's animal control officer who tells me they do hear about animal attacks.

But can't do anything if its not officially reported.

The city does have ordinances in place that prevents dogs from running at large and attacking people.

Aletza tells me her dog is scared now.

"Jumping, running fast, any of that stuff, she does not do anymore," she said.

And she's hoping something will be done.

"I wouldn't want anybody else to get attacked or lose their dog as well," Torres said.

