Resident speaks out against animal dumping after finding malnourished dogs along county road in Snook

SNOOK, Texas (KRHD) — A Snook resident is speaking out against animal dumping after finding two malnourished dogs along County Road 275.



Snook resident, Aubrey Becker, is raising awareness about animal dumping after finding and helping two malnourished dogs.

The dogs are now receiving treatment at the Haven Animal Rescue of Texas' shelter.

Director of H.A.R.T. Tracy Kellar says more voices are needed to solve the problem, along with responsible pet ownership and a county-wide shelter.

To help the dogs, the non-profit is encouraging donations here.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Aubrey Becker was in tears after finding two dogs on County Road 275 near Snook.

"Well, me, I just started bawling my eyes out," she said.

"I first saw the pitbull, which you couldn't even tell that he was a pitbull by how malnourished he was... he was kind of messing with the other black dog, and she was a female… the girl — she was panting. He was trying to get her up like she couldn't get up."

They were dumped — again — so she's speaking out.

"If you're gonna take the responsibility on to have these dogs, you need to make sure that they're treated with respect," Becker said.

Haven Animal Rescue of Texas Director Tracy Kellar says more voices from the community are needed.

"It is horrific to see an animal in that condition, and for someone just to leave her on the side of the road like that. But no, unfortunately it's not the worst I've ever seen," Kellar said.

She's caring for the dogs at the rescue, just two of 14 dogs she's picked up in a week.

"They're definitely underweight by a lot," she said.

So, she's pushing her message about responsibility and the need for a county-wide shelter.

"We are full. But I mean, what are we supposed to do when there's a dog, you know, laying in medical need on the side of the road," Kellar said.

I reached out to County Judge Keith Schroeder to see what's being done to solve the issue.

But he tells me he wasn't comfortable speaking on the issue, instead encouraging people to speak at commissioner's court.

Both Aubrey and Tracy know dumping animals will always be an issue and stress there's always another way.

"There's always other things you can do besides dumping your dogs in a fitted sheet down a county road," Becker said.

"Just reach out for help first, you know, be real honest with us say, 'Look, I can't feed them anymore,'" Kellar said.

Follow Brieanna on social media!