Remembering Louise Wilson one year later

WHITNEY, Texas (KXXV) — "She was a budding shimmer of light," said Debbie Gregory, cashier at Cafe.

With a simple moment of silence, the community comes together to mark one year since Louise Wilson was shot and killed in a Houston area road rage incident.

Within six months of working at The Cafe, Louise left her mark. Now, her co-workers honor her memory with a day of love, heartache, and sadness—embracing one another and remembering the person they all love.

"She was just coming into her own, just starting to blossom and turning into the person she was going to be, and she was so loving, so giving," Gregory said.

But her colleagues aren't the only ones feeling Louise's loss.

"I have customers on the daily ask me "have they caught Louise's killer yet," Gregory said. "What has been done about Louise? We can't stress enough that somebody needs to come forward because this young lady deserves justice."

On December 10th last year, Louise Wilson and a group of friends were driving to Galveston to hit the beach. But while on the way, a man in another vehicle hung out the window of another car and opened fire -- hitting and killing Louise.

The shooter is still on the loose.

Though her life was cut short, Mikayla Halley, a former coworker of Louise, said her husband believes Louise changed his life years before her tragic death.

"At the age of 14, she invited him to a Baptist church when he was struggling with his faith, and he said that he credits her as part of why he is who he is as a Godly man today because she's the one who reached and invited him to come to church with her and her family," Cafe waiter, Mikayla Halley said.

"We lost a blessing. Even the briefest encounter with Louise, you were blessed, and you knew it," Sue a waiter at the Cafe, said.

