Remembering Kastady Smith: A daughter, mother and beloved Belton community member

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — The community of Belton is in mourning but still honoring Kastady Smith, who was killed in a murder-suicide on Jan. 24. Smith, a beloved mother, daughter, and mentor, profoundly impacted everyone who knew her.

Mandi Newby, a close friend and former co-worker of Smith at Belton High, sat down with 25 News to share her memories of Smith and the person she was.

"She was a mom, a daughter, a mentor," Newby said. "She was just somebody that loved life."

Following her death, Smith received an outpouring of love on social media, with many expressing admiration for her vibrant spirit.

Newby highlighted Smith's deep love for her two sons, Rohde and Colt. With Colt playing baseball for Belton High, Smith was a bright spot and fan favorite in the Belton ISD athletics community.

"She loved Rohde and Colt. They were her everything. Anytime she got the chance to brag on them, she would do that. And, it resulted in a great and unique bond," Newby said. "The bond between Smith and her sons was inseparable, and her love for them was evident to all who knew her," said Newby.

Belton ISD honored Smith's memory with a "Neon Day" on Jan. 31, when students, staff and faculty wore her favorite bright colors.

"I think the legacy is not to let what happened here be the story. Her legacy is kindness, love and joy," Newby said when asked about Smith's lasting impact.

Reflecting on her friendship with Smith, Newby fondly remembered how Smith always went above and beyond for substitute teachers at Lake Belton High. She would put together breakfast bars and goodie bags to show her appreciation for those helping to educate the students.

In closing, Newby expressed what she would say to Smith if she had one more chance:

"I would tell her, thank you for just being her. She’d say, 'Well, I was just a secretary.' She was way more. That’s just how she got a paycheck," Newby said.