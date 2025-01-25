Temple Police investigate murder-suicide on Cantera Ridge Road

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The Temple Police Department launched a murder investigation Friday after finding a body in a home on Cantera Ridge Road.

Investigators say they responded to reports of a shooting in the area around 8:00 p.m. Several streets in the neighborhood were blocked off as police investigated.

Early Saturday morning Temple Police provided an update on the case, saying a second body had been found in the home. Investigators are now treating this as a murder-suicide.

The identities of those involved have not been released.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

