MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Gomez the skeleton is back! This time he’s dressed as a Pilgrim. The 12-foot skeleton changes his outfits each season, and as Thanksgiving has arrived, he’s ready to dig in on some turkey.

Gomez proudly stands on the yard of James Newhouse in Waco. Newhouse says this year, Gomez is thankful for his stakes in the ground keeping him upright, reasonable wind speeds, and of course his family and friends.

