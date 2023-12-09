Meet Gomez! Waco family decorates Halloween skeleton decoration as Christmas Santa

WACO, Texas — Santa came early this year, but he might look a little different.

25 News' Dominique Leh was driving down 5th Street and saw this guy!

The Newhouse family put a Santa suit on their 12-foot-tall Halloween skeleton.

Newhouse tells us, his family keeps “Gomez” up year round.

And if you’re wondering how they got clothes for Gomez the Skeleton, they bought the hat from a “giant skeleton online store” and the coat comes from Amazon in size 3-6XL.

The Newhouse’s said they are still trying to tailor some Santa pants for him.

They’re also brainstorming outfits for the holidays to come.