Meet Gomez! Waco family decorates Halloween skeleton decoration as Christmas Santa

WACO, Texas — Santa came early this year, but he might look a little different.
25 News' Dominique Leh was driving down 5th Street and saw this guy!
The Newhouse family put a Santa suit on their 12-foot-tall Halloween skeleton.
Newhouse tells us, his family keeps “Gomez” up year round.
And if you’re wondering how they got clothes for Gomez the Skeleton, they bought the hat from a “giant skeleton online store” and the coat comes from Amazon in size 3-6XL.
The Newhouse’s said they are still trying to tailor some Santa pants for him.
They’re also brainstorming outfits for the holidays to come.