'Record-breaking' community response saves 29 dogs from freezing cold in Brazos Valley

CALDWELL, Texas (KRHD) — The Haven Animal Rescue of Texas, a non-profit in Caldwell, has received a "record-breaking" number of fosters to keep rescued dogs warm amid freezing temps this week.



The Haven Animal Rescue of Texas in Caldwell is home to about 49 dogs plus cats.

"Most of our dogs live outside in pens," Director Tracy Kellar said.

Their secret to keeping those dogs warm during freezing temperatures— fosters like Morgan Gajewski.

Brieanna Smith Morgan Gajewski, a College Station resident, along with her roommate fostered two dogs to keep them warm.

"Well, I follow Haven on Facebook, and that's when I saw a post about it," she said.

"We work closely with Tracy a lot, so I reached out to her, and after speaking with my roommate, I was like, 'Hey, what would you think if we did this' and she's like, 'Do it, get them out of the cold,' so we went ahead, and we took two babies in."

Temperatures dropped below freezing Monday night, creating a mix of snow and ice across Central Texas — a danger for humans and animals.

Brieanna Smith Freezing temperatures Monday night left behind snow and ice.

"We do provide straw for them, but it's just not enough in these kind of temperatures," Kellar said.

But since sending out the SOS, Kellar told 15ABC the response from the community has been record-breaking.

Brieanna Smith Winnie, a rescue pup, is being fostered during the cold weather.

"It's been wonderful. People have reached out from all over the place and offered to help," she said.

"We had 29 dogs that found a warm place to go during this weather."

Brieanna Smith The Haven Animal Rescue of Texas is home to about 49 dogs. They found fosters for 29 dogs during the winter weather.

And Gajewski is happy she can help, encouraging more neighbors to open up their homes.

"There's, you know, definitely a shortage of fosters and a lot of animals needing new homes, so I think it should definitely be done. I wish I could do it more often, but whatever we can do to help a little bit, you know, anything makes a difference," she said.

