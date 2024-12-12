Reckless shooting in Clay raises alarm after bullet pierces neighbor's home

CLAY, Texas (KRHD) — Clay residents are worried about growing incidents of reckless shooting following a recent incident Friday where a rifle bullet went through a homeowner's wall and nearly hit a child's bed.



Resident Brandi White reported a shooting incident Friday, Dec. 6, after finding a .22 rifle bullet hole in her neighbor's home — believed to have come from the wooded area past her home.

In Texas, firing a gun irresponsibly can lead to legal consequences like being charged with a Class C misdemeanor for firing a gun knowingly across property lines.

In Burleson County, hunting or shooting 10 acres or less on plats within subdivisions in unincorporated communities is illegal.

The Burleson County Sheriff's Office tells 15ABC there are no leads or suspects in the incident yet.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Clay has always been a pretty quiet community.

"Well, there's not too much left around here but a few youngsters," Long-time resident Kenneth Wilson said.

Well, quiet up until recently.

"They do a lot of shooting through the week and the weekend," Wilson said.

"Do you think they were hunting?," 15ABC asked.

"No, they're not hunting," Wilson said.

Brandy White lives just around the corner and knows that bullets — just like words in this small community — can travel fast.

"This was not a robbery," White said. "This was not vindictiveness, in my opinion. This was just an act of senseless shooting, irresponsible shooting."

White reported finding a bullet hole in the side of her neighbor's home last Friday.

"It went through this house, through the wall right behind this one, through the bedroom, and landed in the corner in the inside right beside the child's bed," White said.

It's becoming a growing concern.

"If that house was inhabited, then it could have possibly hit a child, considering where it landed," White said.

In Texas, people can be charged with a Class C misdemeanor for firing a firearm across property lines while hunting, and in Burleson County, it's illegal to hunt or fire a gun in lots 10 acres or less.

"This is country life. I mean, of course, we're going to carry our guns and shoot, but it's the just firing off with no target, no direction is the issue," White said.

And they want it to stop.

"It's not even about the property damage. It's about possibly ending somebody's life senselessly," White said.

Follow Brieanna on social media!