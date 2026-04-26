Quarterback Sawyer Robertson heads to the Las Vegas Raiders

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Raiders grab another quarterback as Sawyer Robertson heads to Las Vegas, according to ESPN.

Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson is headed to the Raiders, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 26, 2026

Robertson signs with the Raiders after not being selected in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Lubbock native had a memorable final season with Baylor — finishing with 3,681 yards, 31 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

The Raiders had the first pick in the draft and selected Heisman and NCAA Championship winner Fernando Mendoza.

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