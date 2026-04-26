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Quarterback Sawyer Robertson heads to the Las Vegas Raiders

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Shahji Adam - KXXV
Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson during the Oct. 18 game against TCU.
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WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Raiders grab another quarterback as Sawyer Robertson heads to Las Vegas, according to ESPN.

Robertson signs with the Raiders after not being selected in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Lubbock native had a memorable final season with Baylor — finishing with 3,681 yards, 31 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

The Raiders had the first pick in the draft and selected Heisman and NCAA Championship winner Fernando Mendoza.

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