WACO, Texas (KXXV) — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh drew a packed audience and protesters to McLennan Community College Thursday evening, speaking just one day after right-wing activist Charlie Kirk was shot and killed while speaking at a university in Utah.

Watch the full story here:

Protestors demonstrate against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh speaking at McLennan Community College

Dozens of demonstrators gathered outside the college to protest Kavanaugh's appearance as part of the school's Ken Starr Lecture Series. The McLennan County Democratic Party, along with several other organizations and community members, organized the peaceful protest across from where the justice was speaking.

"When I heard that Brett Kavanaugh was coming to our campus, I was just very surprised because the allegations against him are very serious," said Nick McDaniel, an MCC student who attended the protest.

During his 2018 confirmation hearings, Kavanaugh was accused by several women of sexual misconduct. He has denied those allegations.

"I believe that he should not be holding office at all because of his past and things like that," McDaniel said.

Despite concerns following Kirk's death at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, protesters said they felt relatively safe at the demonstration.

"I think I feel pretty safe here. I think I'm surrounded by good people. I think just, I don't think that would happen here," one protester said.

Another attendee expressed some caution but said concerns weren't overwhelming.

McLennan Community College said it understood the recent news may have caused some concerns, but worked closely with local, state and federal law enforcement to ensure a safe experience for everyone in attendance.

The event reached full capacity with nearly 2,500 people registering to attend.

MCC on the safety of the lecture and the protest:

"We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic event in Utah and extend our heartfelt condolences to those impacted. We understand this news may cause concern, and we want to reassure our community that the safety of our students, employees, guests, and visitors is our top priority. For today’s event, we are working closely with local, state, and federal law enforcement to ensure a safe and respectful experience for everyone in attendance. While we cannot share details of our security measures, comprehensive safety plans are in place. We do encourage attendees to arrive early to allow ample time for parking and passing through security checkpoints before admittance." McLennan Community College

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Follow Bella on social media!