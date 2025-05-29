Protest outside Rep. Pete Sessions' office targets Trump, GOP leadership

Protesters gathered outside the Waco office of U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions on Thursday, voicing opposition to both the congressman and former President Donald Trump.

The McLennan County Democratic Party organized the demonstration.

Dozens of participants held signs and chanted, criticizing Sessions for what they described as unwavering loyalty to Trump and policies favoring wealthy Americans. Some demonstrators referred to Sessions as a “puppet” of Trump, with others invoking inflammatory comparisons to fascist and Nazi ideologies.

Protesters called for Sessions to come outside and hear their concerns directly. However, the congressman was in Washington, D.C., at the time of the event.

Organizers said they want Sessions to stop supporting legislation they say benefits the rich and to begin prioritizing the needs and voices of Waco constituents.

McLennan County Democratic Party Chair Mark Hays and Christopher DeCluitt, chair of the McLennan County Republican Party, were present.

The event marks a continuation of local political activism, as national tensions remain high following President Trump's re-election.

Congressman Sessions did release a statement to 25 News—