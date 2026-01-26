Protecting pipes and faucets during a winter storm in Central Texas

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — It's not too late to protect your pipes. One local plumber said it is better to have a slightly high water bill than busted pipes.



Keep your faucets and pipes running all weekend long to prevent them from bursting.

Use towels and tape to cover pipes if you don't have a pipe cover.

“If you can do that on every faucet in the house, you should be good to go," said Cody Ryberg, owner of Ryberg Plumbing.

Cody Ryberg, owner of Ryberg Plumbing, said protecting your faucets could be a critical part of making it through this year's winter storm.

“We’re just looking for a steady drip like that on the cold and a little bit more on the hot, just like so," said Ryberg.

Ryberg said this should prevent the faucet from freezing. He said the kitchen shouldn’t be the only place where the faucet should be running.

“Also, if you have any showers, or any other plumbing fixtures on your exterior wall… When I saw the exterior, the other side of the wall is touching the outside, be sure to turn those on as well, hot and cold…. a shower… another sink," said Ryberg.

Ryberg said the faucet should drip all weekend long while temperatures are below 30 degrees. Next, Ryberg headed outside to check on the pipes.

“Disconnect all water hoses. If you have a hose cover, install it like this. If you don’t have a cover, take a used towel and wrap it tight, and then just wrap some duct tape around it, and you’ll be good to go until this freeze passes," said Ryberg.

He said there could be consequences if pipes and faucets aren’t protected during the winter storm.

“Worst case scenario is you’ll have busted pipes, and it floods your house when it thaws out," said Ryberg.

