Property tax deadline approaching for Central Texans; What to do if you can't pay

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — "I don't know anyone in this economy that is prepared to pay an extra $1,000 on the mortgage," said local realtor, Julia Erb.



Property taxes due by Jan. 31

Over $3M has been collected in Bell County

The total property rate in Bell County is .323

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Property taxes are due in Central Texas by Jan. 31 — if not paid, interest and penalties will apply.

"They said my annual tax bill was going to be $643 — that would be wonderful I lived in the Three Creeks area of Belton and I got my tax bill," said local realtor, Jacey Humphrey.

"My taxes were $10,297."

As Erb and Humphrey spoke with 25 News, they said the different rates they have received in October vary each year when tax notes start coming out — tax payers can dispute the cost if it seems incorrect.

"I paid it all in full last year, so our mortgage rates only went up about $200 because of the tax rates this year," Erb said.

"We are negative over $5,000 — they did go up $6,000. We did homestead but still the company did not estimate the property taxes in the homeowner's insurance."

The total property rate in Bell County is .323 — the City of Temple is showing at .62, Killeen at .65, and Little River Academy at .41.

The total tax levy for all entities is over $6 million — as of Jan. 8, 78 percent had been paid.

Taxes range from 0 to $4.64 million depending on your home location.

"A lot of time, if they are over 65 or a disabled person and they qualify for those exemptions, they can actually set up to do quarterly payments," said Bell County Tax Appraiser, Billy White.

"Those quarterly payments do charge a one percent interest fee."

He says the first quarterly payment must be paid by Jan. 31, which must be noted as such.

"If we just get a payment on Jan. 31 and it's only a partial payment and we don't know if it's a quarterly payment, we just assume they are paying partial payment on your taxes," White said.

Central Texans can also do a deferral plan.

"They will accrue a five percent annual interest on that property that will be paid within 180 days after they leave that property after they die, or the state pays it," White said.

For Erb and Humphrey, this is something they tell their clients every day each mortgage loan is different.

The biggest advice they have, is to save and pay your taxes in a lump sum.

"Your mortgage is still going to go up but it's not going to go up that extra $1,000," Erb said.

"If you ever get a refund on your escrow, I always tell everyone to please put it aside because it's instances like this — one year they think you're great and the next you are short because they gave you that refund," Humphrey said.

Follow Epiphany on social media!