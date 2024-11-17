Police search for 16-year-old shooting suspect in Capital Murder investigation in Rockdale

ROCKDALE, Texas (KXXV) — The Rockdale Police Department is searching for a 16-year-old shooting suspect after two victims were found with gunshot wounds in a neighborhood Saturday night.

The Rockdale Police Department said officers responded to the first shots fired call around 7:23 p.m. at a home on the 400 block of East 4th Street, where they found one victim, 20-year-old Trevor Everage, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Then officers found a second victim, 22-year-old Christopher Flores, in the 200 block of 4th Street with multiple gunshot wounds as well.

Both gunshot victims were transported to the Rockdale Airport to be air lifted to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, but Flores succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced dead at the airport.

The initial investigation found that the shooting was targeted and connected to an attempted robbery, according to a statement released by the Rockdale Police Department.

Arrest warrants have been issued for the 16-year-old juvenile suspect for capital murder, a capital felony, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a second degree felony.

Due to the suspect's age, his name is not being released at this time.

The Milam County Sheriff's Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Parks & Wildlife and Milam County Pct 4 Constable are assisting in the investigation.