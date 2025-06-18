Watch Now
Police investigating theft at Killeen Smoke Shop

Posted

KILLEEN, Texas(KXXV) — The Killeen Police Department is investigating a theft that occurred Monday morning at the Lighting Smoke Shop, located at 609 W. W.S. Young Drive.

According to police, a Black male entered the store around 7:46 a.m. and asked to see some products. When an employee presented a container, the suspect grabbed it and ran from the store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killeen Police or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

