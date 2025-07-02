Police identify victim in deadly Club Krush shooting, person of interest in custody on unrelated charges

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The Killeen Police Department has identified 22-year-old Fredrick Lee Sanders Jr. as the homicide victim from Sunday night's shooting at Club Krush.

Detectives with the Robbery-Homicide Unit have also identified a person of interest in the case. That person is currently in custody on unrelated charges.

KPD said the case is still active and detectives believe there were people at the club that night who may have witnessed the incident.

Killeen Police asks that if your were present or have any information or video evidence, to call detectives at (254) 501-8800 or use the QR code below to submit evidence in this case.

If you want to leave an anonymous tip, you can contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS (8477) or go online at http://www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous.