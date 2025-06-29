Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Killeen police investigating deadly Sunday shooting

KXXV
KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Killeen police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man dead Sunday.

Security guards flagged police down in the 2300 block of E. Central Texas Expressway around 3:30 a.m. They told the officers that a man had been shot.

They found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound, who was pronounced dead shortly after.

The Killeen Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division, Robbery-Homicide Unit, is actively investigating. Detectives are asking residents and businesses in the area to review their surveillance cameras for any individuals in the vicinity around the time of the shooting.

Contact the Killeen Police Department at (254) 501-8830 with information or contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at http://www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com

