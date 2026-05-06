Planning and Zoning Commission to discuss data centers during their next meeting

HILLSBORO, Texas (KXXV) — Next week, the Planning and Zoning Commission will consider changing some zoning rules which will set up new rules for future data centers.



Next meeting: Monday, May 11th at 6pm at City Hall

The commission plans on considering changing zoning rules

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“I hope they don’t come, I really hope they don’t come," said David Barberena, owner of Ultraviolet Boba Tea.

David Barberena, the owner of Ultraviolet Boba Tea, said no to data centers coming to Hillsboro. On Monday, the Planning and Zoning Commission will discuss the possibility of changing zoning ordinances for data centers. Barberena said he wants the city to tighten things up.

“I’m not the biggest fan of data centers so I’ve seen a lot of studies about how it’s harmful for the environment especially water issues that there's like a certain level were it deserves the human eat and it’s above that and it’s continuous and I know it’s like a lot of white pollution as well which is kinda insane it’s like a mini city essentially," said Barberena.

On the agenda, towards the bottom states the commission will deliberate and act on the amendment from a 2007 zoning ordinance. Richard Reinhardt, planning official for the city of Hillsboro, said that by putting things in order, it would require a development agreement between the data centers and the city.

“So now no longer would it be permitted by right if one wanted to come; then they would have to go through the specific use permit process, which would automatically put it before the planning and zoning commission and city council every time one would request to come to town," said Richard Reinhardt, planning official for the city of Hillsboro.

Reinhardt said the zoning committee can create supplemental conditions in the zoning ordinance.

“So a setback requirement of 100ft from property lines from any buildings that are composing the data centers, and then another very important supplemental condition for the planning and zoning commission to talk about it requirement of a developmental agreement," said Reinhardt.

As a business owner, Barberna is concerned about having a high electricity bill and wants to preserve the cities water if data centers come to Hillsboro. He’s trusting the city will make the right decision.

“Set plans in place or rules where you know it makes it harder for them to come. I would be more favorable of the people in charge because they’re in charge and they’re doing what they should be doing, which is listening to the people," said Barberena.

Follow Chantale on social media!