Pets lost across Central Texas after July 4th holiday

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Right now, many of you are posting in Facebook groups across Central Texas about finding lost dogs in your neighborhood after the July 4th.

Julie Morriss is the rescue coordinator at the Humane Society Central Texas.

Around noon on Friday, she estimates more than a dozen lost pets could have found their way to the shelter after the July 4th holiday.

She expects that number to increase over the weekend.

There were two lost dogs, recently found, being cared for when 25News' Bobby Poitevint stopped by.

She tells me if you're looking for your dog, post on social media.

List their name, contact information, where your pup was lost and maybe even put up fliers across your neighborhood.

"Dogs typically are not gonna go very far. They're usually found between one and two miles from home" she said.

She said, if you find a dog and feel comfortable, you can take them by any Waco Fire Department to have the dog scanned for a microchip.

Julie said they care for lost pets found in McLennan County and it's a 50/50 chance your lost pup can end up with them.

She said it's best to come to the shelter to look instead of calling and recommends bring a photo of your pet with you.

Julie said reclaim fees are waived for the next week. So you can take your pup back home free of charge.

For those of you living in Temple, if you've found a lost pet, city officials said, reach out to Heart to Home animal adoption center.

They're helping to reunite pets with owners.

If you're looking for your lost pet, the City of Temple and Heart to Home have listings on their websites.

