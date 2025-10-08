CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A controversial property tax rate proposal in Coryell County has sparked growing resistance from residents.

Watch the full story here:

Petition circulates as Coryell County residents protest tax hike

After weeks of pushback, county commissioners reduced the proposed increase. Still, many residents said the cut is not enough.

“You lowered it from a 21.1%, I believe, back to 8.6%. That’s a good start. That’s not acceptable still,” one resident said during the Sept. 23 meeting.

Another resident told commissioners, “I think y’all have confused this budget as a negotiation. I think it’s a freaking ultimatum from the people. It will not increase.”

In response, a petition is circulating to place the tax rate decision in the hands of voters.

Sheets are available at local businesses across the county, including one in Copperas Cove where resident Stephen Bennett recently signed.

“As a property owner, and as a taxpayer, a business owner, I have a lot invested in this community,” Bennett said. “It’s not that I don't want to see it grow and thrive and watch infrastructure be maintained, I think the community is putting these folks on notice that quite frankly we’ve just had enough.”

At several petition locations, sheets are already filling up with signatures.

“Times are tough. I know that’s a worn out phrase, but you know, they really are,” Bennett said.

“There are uncertainties," Bennett added. "We got a government shutdown going, we have so many political and very important issues, not only facing the nation, the state, and the cities, that we must absolutely stay engaged and stay educated on what’s going on, and let them know we are watching.”

On Thursday, Oct. 9, 25 News’ Allison Hill will sit down with Coryell County Judge Roger Miller to explain what the petition needs in order to succeed — and why a tax rate increase might be unavoidable.

Follow Allison on social media!