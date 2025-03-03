‘Peace of mind’: Healthcare gaps in rural areas prompt push for essential services in Lampasas

LAMPASAS, Texas (KXXV) — In smaller communities like Lampasas, healthcare services can often be limited, forcing residents to travel long distances for essential screenings. For the first time, Laura Baker was able to receive her first mammogram at 64-years-old after Rollins Brook Hospital brought in a 3-D mammogram system.

KXXV 25 News Laura Baker, 64, receives her first mammogram

“I like the idea of it being local, being able to come right here, so close to home,” Baker said.

“My daughter, she had told me, ‘Mom, you need to get it done. It gives me peace of mind. It gives you peace of mind."

KXXV 25 News AdventHealth Rollins Brook Hospital in Lampasas

Barbara Hardeman, a mammogram technician at Rollins Brook Hospital, has worked at the local hospital since her teenage years. Hardeman is the face behind the machine, operating the new technology, which takes 300 images compared to older models that only captured four.

KXXV 25 News Barbara Hardeman, a mammogram tech, demonstrates how a mammogram is done

Hardeman showed 25 News’ Allison Hill how the 3-D mammogram works.

“I bring the compression down, and she just stands relaxed. I pull her in, I compress her breasts, and tell her to be still and not to move. Then, I go back here and make sure she’s on my machine, that I’m doing her, pull up her name, and do the X-ray,” she said.

Though the actual mammogram only takes a few minutes, Hardeman emphasized the importance of early detection in potentially saving women from the lifelong battle of breast cancer – like Laura Baker.

KXXV 25 News 3D mammogram system at Rollins Brook Hospital

“I’m one of those – I’m old school, if it’s not broken don’t fix it. Sometimes, I just want to deal with the surprise of it if it ended up being cancer, but I think I’m lucky enough where I don’t have to worry about it – fingers crossed,” Baker said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends women aged 50 to 74 get mammograms every two years. Women aged 40 to 49 are urged to talk with their doctors about when to start screening.

Follow Allison on social media!