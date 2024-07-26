Pavlov Media addresses community concerns over water outages in Robinson

ROBINSON, Texas (KXXV) — Some residents in Robinson experienced problems with their water due to a company installing internet lines in the area.



While utility flags are put up in the area to mark underground services, the lines keep getting hit.

Pavlov Media say they're about 30% done with the work in Robinson

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I would love to say everybody's perfect, but something always gets hit, and unfortunately it's the water." President of infrastructure for Pavlov Media Michael O’Linc said.

Neighbors in our community are upset with Pavlov Media for hitting water lines while working in our city. Despite the utility flags put up in the area, the lines keep getting hit.

Pat Carrigan noticed the issue. Days later, the water near his house was out. He's lived in our community for over two decades and has never seen an issue like this.

"My frustration is, I told you guys, and it happened anyway," Carrigan told us.

Pavlov Media tells me most of the lines they hit are sprinkler systems and they have a budget to account for those incidents.

"We're only as good as the paint on the ground, so if you see the blue line for the water and it's mismarked by 6.5-7 feet, we don't know, we think it's 8 feet away, and as they're drilling through if you hit the water, you hit the water," O’Linc said. "We do require what we call daylighting, or potholing, so those are the holes they dig, so they can spot the utility before they cross it.”

Pavlov Media tells me if the area is marked incorrectly when it is hit, utilities are responsible for repair. If the area is hit on its mark, they have to pay to fix the issue.

I spoke on the phone with city’s utility systems director, Greg Hobbs, to figure out why some markings have been inaccurate. He tells me they’ve missed the mark because they do not have any tools to show exactly where the utilities are located.

"This is okay if they're updating technology, I’m fine with that,” Robinson resident Billy Curry said. “I wish they'd done it in the wintertime and wouldn't tear up the yards when we've got them all cleaned for the summer,"

"I’m probably not going to take their services, no matter what they offer me," Carrigan said.

Pavlov Media is working to install fiber optic internet for our neighbors. They say they're about 30% done with the work in Robinson.

