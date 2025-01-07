'Pathetic' Community reacts to Marlin High School football field damaged on New Years' Eve

MARLIN, Texas — The Marlin community was recently informed about the damage to Legion Field that occurred on New Year’s Eve.

The parking lot was left littered with trash and fireworks debris, gates were broken, and soccer goals were moved out of place.



The district says they are currently exploring options to increase security to prevent future occurrences.

25 News reached out to the Falls County Sheriff's Office and Marlin Police Department, who said they are not investigating the Legion Field incidents.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A post on the Marlin ISD Facebook page Monday night laid out the situation in simple language.

The post had many neighbors talking on social media, one person saying ' Pathetic. This is literally why Marlin cannot have "nice" things. Do better, Marlin residents.”

And another neighbor said, 'That's reckless. How can people in Marlin do that to our field? Hope they find who's responsible.”

In another post to Facebook, the district informed neighbors that school property is private, saying:

Please be advised that all Marlin ISD properties, including Legion Field, are considered private school district property. Unauthorized presence on any district property is strictly prohibited and constitutes trespassing. In Texas, criminal trespassing is defined as knowingly entering private property without the owner's consent. No Trespassing signs have been placed at Legion Field in accordance with Texas Law.Individuals found to be trespassing on Marlin ISD property will face legal consequences as outlined by Texas law.

25 News reached out to the Falls County Sheriff's Office and Marlin Police Department, who said they are currently not investigating the incidents at the Legion Field.

