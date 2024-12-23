Pastor reflects on church members' survival after tragic police chase ends in Killeen Mall crash

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — A community is in shock after a police chase on Saturday night ended in a crash at a local department store. The chase, which involved a high-speed pursuit, left both physical destruction and emotional devastation in its wake.

"We were really heartbroken – this community, and I think the nation itself at this time – it is very tough for a lot of people," Dennis Feliciano, Pastor at Iglesia Cristiana Monte Sinaí, said.

Feliciano, whose church members were inside the store at the time, described the moment he heard the news.

"Us hearing that happening at home – it was very difficult. We took off running to the hospital to see the family. It’s heartbreaking, but at the same time it is joyful, because they are okay. We are thankful and I know the hospital was packed with a lot of the church members," Feliciano said.

The chase began around 5 p.m. when 53-year-old John Schultz led police on a high-speed pursuit that started in Belton. The chase lasted nearly 30 minutes, ending when Schultz entered the Killeen Mall parking lot and slammed into the JCPenney, where a family of four was run over.

After the crash, an officer from the Department of Public Safety (DPS) shot and killed Schultz.

“They have been here for 20 years in this church. This is a family to us,” Feliciano said, speaking about the victims.

As the investigation continues, the community is left to process the trauma of the event. While questions remain about the chase and the events leading up to the crash, Feliciano emphasized the importance of unity during such difficult times.

"We have to come together. It doesn’t matter what you believe in, but as long as we stick together and recognize the value of life and the importance of taking care of each other," Feliciano said.

"I do believe in times like this, it’s natural for us to come together and support each other," Feliciano said.

