Operation Hood Strike returns to Fort Hood

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Operation Hood Strike is getting active duty, reserve, and National Guard soldiers ready for combat .



Operation Hood Strike takes place once a year.

The event is designed to unify military personnel.

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“I can give the go/no-go to boats to get into the water to push or reduce," said Travis Shahan, commander of the 961st Engineer Battalion Reserve.

Operation Hood Strike returned to Fort Hood on Friday, a training day for active, reserve, and National Guard troops.

The realistic simulation that combines engineering components to foster effective communication on the battlefield.

“Maybe the enemy saw us, and we have issues down there, and I see it, and I see, I get the recon element that lets me know that we have hanging activity too close to the site. We can pull down to reduce so we can push to the redundant crossing site," said Travis Shahan, commander of the 961st Engineer Battalion Reserve.

Our 25 News reporter, Chantale Belefanti, was on hand as troops got first-hand experience with an enhanced readiness approach, which integrates the demands of the modern-day battlefield.

“We’re going to start up here, North at the assembly area and engage, come down these routes making sure they’re clear of any obstacles and threats," said Salem Maud, executive officer for the 961st Engineer Battalion Reserve.

Capt. Bruce Burgener is the company commander for the 43rd Multi-Role Bridge Company.

He said for his team, it’s all about making sure troops are up to speed and able to assist each other in combat.

“Really, it’s exercising my NCOs to be able to work more efficiently. A lot of newer troops that I’ve had less experience in the water, and they slowly work up to where they need to be able to cross in an actual fight," said Capt. Bruce Burgener, commander of the 43rd Multi-Role Bridge Company.

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